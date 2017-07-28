NRC Extended Squad Named

The Fiji Rugby Union has today released the names of the extended squad for the team that will represent Fiji at the 2017 National Rugby Championship known as the NRC.

The NRC is Australia’s national professional rugby union football competition and is administered by the Australian Rugby Union (ARU). It is the highest tier of competition below the transnational Super Rugby Tournament.

The competition will span over eleven weeks from 2 September to 11 November, 2017 and this year Fiji will make their debut at the tournament.

A round-robin tournament is played over nine rounds where each team plays each other once. Each team has four home matches and four away matches with one bye. This is followed by the final rounds consisting of two semi-final matches, contested by the top four teams, and a grand final match to determine the season’s champion team.

All players named in the extended squad are required to attend the fitness test on Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 at the HPU Gym in Suva at 9am, with the necessary training gear and their passports.

For the Western based players, transportation will begin from Tappoos in Nadi at 6am and then the Total Bowser in Sigatoka.

Players are to contact Bill Gadolo on 8919363 for any further queries.

The Selected Players are:

Loose Head Prop – Joeli Veitayaki, Eroni Mawi, Osea Naganilau, Sanaila Nahuto.

Hooker – Jale Sassen, Samu Suguturaga, Semi Keli, Ratu Naisa Naruma, Mosese Gavidi.

Tight Head Prop – Kalivati Tawake, Mosese Ducivaki, Mesake Doge, Alivereti Rabukawaqa, Samuela Newa.

Left Lock – Sailosi Dawai, Jale Railala, Peni Naulago, Masi Vosa, Samu Saqiwa, Savenaca Ravato.

Right Lock – Tevita Ratuva, Apisai Tauyavuca, Joji Nareki, Mataiasi Ucutabua, Timoci Temo.

Blind Flanker – Mosese Voka, Penijamini Kamaitotoya.

Open Flanker – Vasikali Mudu, Veniona Vuki, Filimoni Seru.

Number 8 – Jiuta Takubu, Jitoko Usumaki, Sakiusa Nadruku.

Half Back – Frank Lomani, Sakiusa Gavidi, Seru Cavuilati, Serupepeli Vularika.

First Five – Jone Manu, Alivereti Veitokani, Peceli Nacebe, Mosese Tikoduadua.

Second Five – Eroni Vasiteri, Cyril Reece, Iferemi Tovilevu.

Center – John Stewart, Eroni Sau, Nemani Taleimaitoga, Josateki Turuva.

Wing – Apete Daveta, Pateresio Buto, Meli Rusa, Aporosa Tabulawaki, Venasio Kunabuli.

Full Back – Meli Nakarawa, Apisalome Waqatabu, Netava Koroisau, Viliame Maiono.

The Fiji Rugby Union has also confirmed that several Vodafone Fiji U20 players were also in consideration and are likely to join the team after the Junior World Rugby Trophy at the end of September 2017. The competition also allows for the engagement of the overseas marquee players.

FIJI RUGBY