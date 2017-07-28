President Konrote receives credentials from Ambassador of Japan, His Excellency Masahiro Omura yesterday. Photo: DEPTFO

His Excellency the President Major General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote today received the credentials from the Ambassador of Japan, His Excellency Masahiro Omura at the Borron House.

Ambassador Omura presented his credentials after inspecting a 25-member guard of honour by officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Ambassador Omura obtained a B.A. in Public Law from the University of Tokyo and an M.A. in International Relations from Yale University in the United States of America (USA).

A career member of the Foreign Service of Japan, Ambassador Omura served as Counsel General of Japan in Seattle, USA from 2013 to 2017.

He also served as Deputy Director General of the National Institute of Public Administration and Senior Research Fellow at the Economic and Social Research Institute of the Cabinet Office.

Ambassador Omura previously was the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya as well as Counsellor – Permanent Mission of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna from 2005 to 2008.

His overseas postings also included Washington D.C, Jakarta and Paris.

In Tokyo, Ambassador Omura served as Director, Second Africa Division, Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau as well as Senior Coordinator, Policy Coordination Division, Foreign Policy Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Based in Fiji, Ambassador Omura is also accredited to Kiribati, Nauru, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Akiko Omura.

DEPTFO NEWS