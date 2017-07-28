The University of Fiji will hold a Workshop on Professional Writing for Career and Business for R.C Manubhai Company Limited on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

The Workshop will have 36 participants from various sections within R.C Manubhai Company Limited’s Western Division Branches.

The Workshop focuses on imparting knowledge on the four skills paramount in any organization: listen, speak, read and write and also aims to address professionalism and ethics within workplace for enhanced human resources.

The University’s emphasis on short courses aims to meet short-term industry training needs especially in the western division.

The facilitators of the Workshop are Ms. Manpreet Kaur and Ms. Sanjaleen Prasad, English Lecturers in the School of Humanities and Arts.

