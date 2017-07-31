ACP Tudravu visit police chief in Korea

Chief of Police for the Gimhae Jungbu Police Station in Busan, Kim SANG-GU and Police Chief Operations Officer, ACP Rusiate Tudravu in Korea. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

The Chief Operations Officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu who is currently in the Republic of Korea paid a courtesy call to the Chief of Police for the Gimhae Jungbu Police Station in Busan.

ACP Tudravu is a member of a delegation comprising of senior officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces who are in Korea to witness the graduation of Police and Army officers who have undergone HAPKIDO training at the Inje University.

ACP Tudravu paid a courtesy call to the Chief of Police Mr Kim SANG-GU and was briefed on the Police operations in Busan.

He was also briefed on the recruiting process of their Police and taken on a tour around the Station and the Operating mechanism of their Operations Center.

ACP Tudravu said he was impressed with the use of technology and highlighted that it was a similar direction the Fiji Police Force was heading in the fight against crime.

He also had the opportunity to view one of the patrol cars.

The Chief Operations Officer was accompanied by Capt Tevita Korovou and Captain Eroni Duaibe of the RFMF and the officers undergoing the Hapkido training.

POLICE MEDIA CELL