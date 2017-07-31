Increase In Navy Capability Important To national Security

Minister for Defence and National Security, Hon. Ratu Inoke Kubuabola at the 42nd Anniversary for Fiji Naval Day celebrations at the Stanley Brown Naval Base, Walu Bay. Photo: DEPTFO

The Minister for Defence and National Security, Hon. Ratu Inoke Kubuabola called for an increase in the capability of the Fiji Naval Division while officiating at the Fiji Navy Day which commemorated the 42nd anniversary of the Fiji Naval Division.

“Fiji is a maritime nation. An island state which demands its waters and seas protected. I envisage the Fiji Naval Division positioned in Savusavu, Labasa, Rakiraki and other strategic entry points,” Ratu Inoke said.

“Unlike ports of entry, access to Fiji through our maritime islands in the Lau, Lomaiviti, and Vanua Levu are open, and exposes our country and our people to risks and emerging threats.”

Minister Kubuabola added that the importance of ensuring the safety, security and the management of our seas and how it requires the extensive commitment of all state actors to tackle issues that concern our seas.

“Our maritime domain faces many threats and challenges. Adverse impacts on the security and safety of Fiji and the entire Pacific region are real. Illegal immigration, terrorism, piracy and drug trafficking, human trafficking are a few issues the Fiji Naval Division now confronts” Ratu Inoke said.

The commemoration also saw the launching of the Fiji Naval Divisions Maritime Surveillance Centre.

DEPTFO NEWS