Marine trade day a success

Port Denarau Marina General Manager, Cynthia Rasch and New Zealand Marine Industry Association Executive Director, Peter Busfield pictured during the Fiji/New Zealand Marine Trade Day at the Denarau Yacht Club last Friday. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji/New Zealand Marine Trade Day was held at the Denarau Yacht Club in Nadi last week Friday.

The event which has been held in Fiji for the second time now was hailed a success by organizers.

New Zealand Marine Industry Association Executive Director, Peter Busfield said marine exhibitors from New Zealand loved coming to Port Denarau Marina for the event.

“It’s an opportunity for Fiji and businesses involved in the marine industry and businesses from New Zealand to engage and to share experiences and best business practices and to make new contacts,”

“Today has been very successful. We are delighted that it was so full with around 15 superyachts in the marina and about 70 cruising yachts out in the bay,” Mr. Busfield said.

He said a lot of the companies brought new products and have been able to release and show their exhibits to the cruising yachts.

“Anything from electronics to inflatable fenders to new sales design,” Mr. Busfield added.

He said they also had the opportunity to display information about the Bay of Islands Marina in Opua, New Zealand.

“We’ve got a brand new marina there, so we’re letting people know that when you approach New Zealand its one of the first port of call. The marina has also increased its capacity,” Mr. Busfield said.

He said it was great to see the marine industry supporting the event.

“It’s pretty much what we call a soft sell situation and we’re just letting people know what’s available in New Zealand and we’re encouraging people to sail to New Zealand and maybe have a holiday there,” he added.

Meanwhile, Port Denarau Marina General Manager, Cynthia Rasch said it was a great opportunity for industry partners, marine businesses, yachts and agents to network and discuss one on one the latest marine products and services with leading marine operators under one roof.

“The turnout has been fantastic, people are excited. We look forward to doing this every year,” Ms. Rasch.