Screening for persons with disabilities in the Northern Division

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa. Photo: SUPPLIED.

The screening of persons with disabilities will assist medical specialists in assessing the types of disabilities that exist and how they can be helped through corrective surgery.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Mereseini Vuniwaqa at the Disability Screening opening at the FNCDP Complex in Labasa yesterday.

Through the partnership between the Governments of Fiji and India, a team of specialized doctors are in the country to conduct health checks and screening for persons living with disabilities where they will be visiting disability centers around the country and conducting checks on eye diseases and visual problems, illnesses and injuries that affect bones and muscles.

Minister Vuniwaqa welcomed the team of Doctors, and thanked them for availing themselves to be part of this milestone activity for Fijians living with disabilities, with hopes that the public will make good use of this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“We are looking forward to assisting those that seek our medical help and in due course change their lives”, stated the Director of Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Limited, Mr Manu Munibhargav.

Mr Nand Kumar, a 63 year old man from Labasa was very thankful for this initiative by Government to assist those with disabilities to overcome the challenges that persons living with disabilities are faced with.

Similar sentiments were shared by Salamisi Vunilagi. “We have been praying for a way to assist our son, and today our prayers have been answered.”

A total of 100 people are expected to be screened in the Northern Division.

The screening will be conducted for two weeks beginning in Labasa, Suva and concluding in the Western Division.

