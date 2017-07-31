UniFiji Students Travel to Monash University

Two students of the University of Fiji’s Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences (UPSM & HS) will soon be travelling to the Monash University, Melbourne as part of a student initiative.

The Friends4Fiji Initiative in collaboration with the Monash University has offered substantially to the Fijian Medical Students in the form of material aid; student exchange programmes, staff development workshops and research- evidence based learning modules.

Under the student exchange programme, the two students travelling to Monash University are Mr. Kishan Chand, a final year MBBS student and Mr. Tui Lasike, Year 5 MBBS student.

“With the knowledge I gain from my visit, I aspire to improve research, clinical medicine, advocacy and health promotion for the Fiji Islands in future,” said Chand.

The students’ trip is fully-funded by Monash University for two weeks from August 18 to September 10, 2017.