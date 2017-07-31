US flies B-1B bombers over Korean peninsula after missile test

Two B-1B bombers, pictured here in 2015, fly over North Korea after region claimed another test of intercontinental ballistic missile. Photograph: Osama Faisal/AP.

The US flew two supersonic B-1B bombers over the Korean peninsula in a show of force on Sunday, as the US ambassador to the UN warned that China, Japan and South Korea needed to do more after Pyongyang’s latest missile tests.

North Korea said it had conducted another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that proved its ability to strike America’s mainland.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, said on Twitter on Saturday that the US was “done talking” about North Korea, which was “not only a US problem”.

“China is aware they must act,” Haley said, urging Japan and South Korea to increase pressure and calling for an international solution.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/30/us-flies-b-1b-bombers-over-north-korea-after-missile-test

Source: THE GUARDIAN