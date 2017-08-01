AFL Fiji Team Presents i-Tatatu

The team while presenting their i-Tatau to the President. Photo: DEPTFO

His Excellency the President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote received the presentation of iTautau by the Australian Football League (AFL) Fiji Team – Men and Women’s team at Borron House yeterday afternoon.

The AFL Fiji men and women’s 30 member squad will represent Fiji at the International Cup 2017 from August 5th -19th in Melbourne, Australia.

“I have every confidence that you have all prepared well to represent the nation and showcase your skills. The nation is confident that you have done hard yard training and preparations and its show time to perform and deliver,” President Konrote said.