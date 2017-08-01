Huge Turnout at USP’s Lautoka Campus Open Day

Students watch one of the displays by the Faculty of Science, Technology and Environment.Photo: USP

More than 3000 students from 34 schools in Fiji’s Western Division were enlightened with the wide range of courses provided by The University of the South Pacific (USP) at the Lautoka Campus’ Open Day at Churchill Park on 28 July, 2017.

Chief Guest, Mr Selemo Drokamaisau, Divisional Education Officer Western stated that while the Government of the day is focusing its efforts in making Fiji a knowledgeable society, USP is playing an important role in training and skilling thousands of people in Fiji and around the Pacific.

Mr Drokamaisau told thousands of students gathered at the carnival grounds to gather first-hand information about the courses on offer and the wide range of support services that USP has for students.

He reminded students that the global economy is becoming increasingly knowledge-based and for a country like Fiji there is a need for more knowledgeable people.

He stressed that USP is one of the leading universities in Fiji and is assisting Government’s aim of creating a more knowledgeable society.

Dr Pramila Devi, Director of Lautoka Campus revealed that this year’s Open Day hosted by the Lautoka Campus saw a greater number of schools and students participation as compared to previous years.

Dr Devi said it was clear that USP continues to be the number one choice for students as far as attaining tertiary education is concerned.

She emphasised that the Lautoka Campus with its flexible learning approach, caters for many who wish to study while maintaining their jobs and families.

According to Dr Devi, USP’s Lautoka Campusprovides a wide range of programmes and courses for those who are employed and wish to acquire formal qualification.

“In a nutshell one can study at various levels of their programmes through USP Lautoka Campus right from PhD, Masters, Postgraduate Diploma, Bachelors, Diploma, Certificate, pathway programmes including Foundation and further coming down to Continuing and Community Education Programme.

“USP Lautoka Campus teams have put up another unique display with exhibition from the Faculty of Arts, Law and Education (FALE), Faculty of Business and Economics (FBE) and, Faculty of Science, Technology and Environment.

There was also a display by the Pacific Technical and Further Education (Pacific TAFE) on pathway programmes and on Chinese language and culture provided by the Confucius Institute at USP Lautoka Campus.

USP