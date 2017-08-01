Isei Crowned 2017 Priscilla Queen

Miss Fiji Gas Priscilla Night 2017, Isei Cakauniloloma Cavu aka Isabella pictured following her crowning with 2016 Miss Priscilla Night, Melissa in Nadi last week Friday. Photo: MARGARET NAQIRI.

By ANA SOVA

Isei Cakauniloloma Cavu aka Isabella could not believe it when he was announced winner of the Miss Fiji Gas Priscilla Night 2017 during the Nadi Bula Festival last week Friday.

The 20 year old said it was a miracle for him to be crowned queen because he had participated for the first time in the pageant while majority of the contestants had taken part in previous years.

“I feel excited and I just thank the Lord,” Isei said.

She said she wasn’t aiming to take the crown but wanted to use the platform to entertain.

“I love entertaining and I wanted to participate because of that. I also wanted to do it for the experience, to build my confidence and just have fun,” Isei added.

The Ono-i-Lau lass who shares maternal links to Matuku in the Lau Group said she also wanted to take that opportunity to advocate on HIV/AIDS.

“We hear so much of STI’s, HIV/AIDS especially amongst young people, In participating I thought it would give the voice to talk to young people about avoiding contracting the disease and practicing safe sex,” Isei said.

“I just want to tell young people out there and adults as well to just be smart if you want to be sexually active. Always use protection and be faithful to one partner and make sure that you’re ready”.

Isei thanked all those that had supported her.

“All my friends, my family especially from my maternal side and my workmates at My Hair Salon,” she said.

Isei added it was a good experience being around her fellow contestants.

“It was great fun being around them”.