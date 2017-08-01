USP Tuvalu Campus Open Day, a Success

H.E Sir Iakopa Taeia Italeli, the Governor General of Tuvalu (far right); H.E Mr Mark Su, Ambassador of Taiwan (next to him) and Dr Rosiana Lagi, Tuvalu Campus Director (2nd from left) with a guest during a tour of the booths. Photo: USP

The University of the South Pacific’s (USP) Tuvalu Campus Open Day celebration at the Nauti Primary School in Funafuti was a success with close to 300 people in attendance.

His Excellency Sir Iakopa Taeia Italeli, the Governor General of Tuvalu and former USP Chancellor, officiated at the celebration on 28 July, 2017.

In his keynote address, Sir Italeli reiterated the Government of Tuvalu’s commitment to making higher education accessible to all young people in Tuvalu through the provisions of Government policies by increasing the number of scholarships.

“USP powerfully shapes the future of its graduates with the knowledge, skills, competencies, values and mindsets that assures lifelong success,” he remarked.

More so, he encouraged the attendees to continue to help strengthen USP and cement its position at the centre of the regional life as well as in the intellectual life of Tuvalu as USP is a symbol of regional leadership and commitment through the provision of education to improve lives of the Pacific people.

Sir Italeli, a USP alumni further advised students to be passionate about learning and explore ways to move Tuvalu forward and confront challenges of development and climate change as currently faced in Tuvalu.

Similar sentiments were shared by Dr Rosiana Lagi, USP’s Tuvalu Campus Director in her opening remarks when she mentioned that in the Pacific and in Tuvalu, no man is an island.

“In order for one to succeed people must work together. ‘As the flowers in a ‘fou’ garland we need each other to be successful in life. Similarly, the USP Tuvalu Campus, your university, our university, Tuvalu’s university needs you and me.

“It needs our support for it to be able to achieve its mission of providing all Tuvaluans a lifelong learning with an excellent higher education,” Dr Lagi said.

“In addition, USP provides relevant tertiary education qualifications, conducts research in Tuvalu and offers cost effective and sustainable solutions to ongoing challenges like water, food and human security,” she added.

Following the official opening, Dr Lagi led the Chief Guest, Sir Italeli, Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament, His Excellency the Taiwan Ambassador to Tuvalu Mr Mark Su, Government Secretaries and invited guests on a tour of the booths.

Tuvalu Campus staff and students showcased all the programmes offered at USP at their various booths.

There was also a USP alumni booth that registered about six new members. The event concluded with a display of Tuvalu culture through traditional dances by the students.

USP