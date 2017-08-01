Vuniwaqa opens ECE week in Nabitu

Hon. Mereseini Vuniwaqa at the launch of the Early Childhood Education (ECE) Week celebration in Nabitu District School, Tokatoka, Tailevu yesterday. Photo: DEPTFO

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Hon. Mereseini Vuniwaqa officiated at the launch of the Early Childhood Education (ECE) Week celebration in Nabitu District School, Tokatoka, Tailevu this week.

Minister Vuniwaqa said the week-long event shows the importance of Early Childhood Education for every child that will develop a strong foundation for future educational excellence and good role models in the future.

“Children’s education is a priority for our Government and parents should take advantage of the benefits offered,” Minister Vuniwaqa said.

Minister Vuniwaqa encouraged the parents, students and teachers and said that investing in our children at a very young age will maximize the future well-being of our nation and therefore, the Fijian Government is investing more in Education with the aim of building a stronger future for our country and ensuring a strong and prosperous Fiji.

She emphasised the role that parents had to play to ensure the holistic development of our children at home and also in school.

With the ECE theme for 2017 being “Enhancing Quality Early Childhood Education and Care Through Sustainable Approaches”, Minister Vuniwaqa congratulated the management and the villagers for successfully running the early childhood education programmes in the school as it’s a great investment for the community.

She also handed over some books for the school library . A ‘talanoa’ session was held with the women of the six villages in the Tikina of Tiokatoka after the official opening of the ECE week, whereby Government assistance programs towards families and communities were discussed.

Minister Vuniwaqa also took the opportunity to inform the Women’s Group about the social protection programmes and women’s economic empowerment programmes that could better their economic participation and income generating opportunities.

Minister Vuniwaqa congratulated the women of the district for having the foresight and the commitment to pool their resources together and cook nutritious school lunches for their children at the school on a daily basis.

She stated that such investments would go a long way in complementing Government’s efforts towards raising a generation of enlightened Fijians who can take our country forward in the next few decades.

DEPTFO NEWS