Rabbitohs warning to Roosters: We’ll bring our A game

By ANA SOVA

It will be a battle against brothers during the Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup Grand Final in Prince Charles Park this Saturday.

Ravoravo Rabbitohs will take on the Sabeto Roosters; both are rugby league clubs from Sabeto Village in Nadi.

Despite having to play against fellow club, the Ravoravo Rabbitohs reveal there will be no holding back as players will bring their A-game.

Rabbitohs Coach, Sitiveni Vuniayawa believes his boys have a better chance at victory.

“The Roosters, they are our big brother and we know that come Saturday it will be a brother versus brother situation but in the 80 minutes of game there will be no holding back we are going to hit the game,” Vuniayawa said.

“Only the team that prepared well and execute their plan well will come out on top”.

Recapping their last performances, the coach said he is optimistic about an incredible performance from his boys this weekend.