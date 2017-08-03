Rabbitohs bring joy to home

Members of the Ravoravo Rabbitohs team pictured with children and staff of Treasure House in Saunaka, Nadi yesterday. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

It was a joyous occasion for the children of Treasure House in Saunaka, Nadi when the Ravoravo Rabbitohs team visited them yesterday.

The league club and Vodafone Fiji donated groceries to the orphanage which is home to 24 children.

House staff, Luisa Salacaucau said they were very thankful for the assistance and excited to have met the Rabbitohs team.

“This is exactly the kind of assistance that the children in the home need. We don’t normally have to buy goods for the home as we continue to receive kind assistance from people like this to meet the children’s daily needs,” Ms. Salacaucau said.

Rabbitohs Coach, Sitiveni Vuniayawa said they welcomed the partnership with Vodafone Fiji to give back to the community especially to underprivileged children.

“Going into the final we know we are quite busy but when the suggestion came up two days ago we were happy to be part of it because helping out children that are in need is everyone’s responsibility,” Vuniayawa said.

He adds nothing beats the smile on the children’s faces as the team held and carried them in their arms, “it was an emotional encounter for me and also the boys”.

Vuniayawa thanked Vodafone for their charitable work.

Ms. Salacaucau said the home has wished the Rabbitohs team well for their clash against the Sabeto Roosters during the Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup Grand Final at Prince Charles Park this Saturday.