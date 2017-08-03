Roosters Helps Home

The Sabeto Roosters Rugby League Team during the donation in Loloma Home and Care Center, Sabeto today. Photo: LUKE NACEI.



By LUKE NACEI

As part of their community work the Sabeto Roosters rugby league team this morning donated food items and groceries to the Loloma Home and Care Centre in Sabeto.

This was made possible through the assistance from Vodafone Fiji Limited the major sponsors of the Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) Vodafone Cup competition.

Sabeto Roosters assistant coach Waisake Tavotavo said they were grateful to have started their community outreach with a neighbouring home as such.

“Toady’s visit was a plan for the team from the starting of this season. We thought of helping the community and especially the children in the community and as well the elders,” he said.

Tavotavo also said it was vital to help those in need especially the less fortunate.

He thanks Vodafone for their continuous support towards the team and for making the event a success.

“We thank the sponsors from Fiji National Rugby League competition the Vodafone for the program that we have set up and them helping us moving around and visiting places as such has been really great.”

Meanwhile, staffs at Loloma Home thanked Vodafone Fiji and the team for their kind donation.

About the home

Loloma home & Care Centre is located in Waimalika Sabeto. Loloma Home & Care Centre was set up in 2009 by Founder Adi Laite Nawawabalava Kubunadakai. The year began with some challenges, though despite the battles and trials, we still managed to meet the needs of our clients (mothers & children).

The home is a sanctuary for single mothers and their children who have been abandoned by their families and society. These mothers are integral part of our society and they deserve love and recognition. Most of these women end up here because they have been refused by their own families and communities.