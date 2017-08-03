Roosters On Track

The Sabeto Roosters team in their village today. Photo: LUKE NACEI

By LUKE NACEI

The Sabeto Roosters Rugby League team have all eyes set on the Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup competition schedule this weekend.

The former champions will face fellow brothers the Ravoravo Rabbitohs after thumping USP Islanders 23-4 in one of the semi-finals. The Rabbitohs on the other hand edged Makoi Bulldogs 16-14 in another torrid semi-final encounter.

Speaking to the media today, assistant coach Waisake Tavotavo said the boys are ready to take on stage come game day.

He said they will be playing as under dogs as they respect their fellow brothers.

Tavotavo also said everything else will be determined after the last whistle blow.

“The boys are really looking forward to it. We will be going in as under dogs,” he said.

“We know each other as we are staying in the same village and we will look up to them and we are ready for the game this Saturday.

He added the competition will only be won by the fittest team.

“For our brothers the Ravoravo Rabbitohs there are a lot of experience players playing for them, we know each other very well and I want to say only the game on Saturday can be regarded as the survival of the fittest,” he said.

Meanwhile, boths teams are Sabeto based teams.

The much anticipated game is schedule to kick off at 3pm at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi this Saturday.