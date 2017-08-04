Indonesian 7s team visits Fiji

Indonesia national rugby sevens team at the Airports Fiji Limited ground in Namaka earlier this week. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA/FIJISUN.

A sixteen-member Indonesian National 7s rugby team is in the country to further strengthen cooperation between Fiji and Indonesia in the sporting sector.

This visit stems from the Fiji – Indonesia Memorandum of Understanding on Youth & Sports that was signed in 2014, which encourages more sporting development and opportunities of exposure for both sides so as to further strengthen the bilateral relations of the two countries.

The Indonesian team will be working with the Fiji Rugby Union and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in improving its 7s rugby skills through coaching clinics in the next few days. They will even try out the Sigatoka Sand Dunes, as an attempt to improve levels of fitness. Recently, the team had been in National Training Camp as a preparation for the South East Asian (SEA) Games 2017 to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 19 – 31 August.

Rugby, especially Rugby Sevens is a growing sports in Indonesia and in preparation of its participation in the SEA Games this year, the Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sports has included Sevens Rugby in its “Indonesia Gold” training programme so as to boost the national team’s performance at the Games.

The Indonesian National 7s Rugby Team will also visit Suva and have a few friendly matches along the way. The team is led by Manager (Mr. Atlantica Ruyu Vau) and Coach (Mr. Iswah Yudi) who are working closely with Mr Sale Sorovaki (National Rugby Development Manager) of the Fiji Rugby Union in this initiative.

The team returns to Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday.

