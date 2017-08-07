Fiji Waters Supports Fred Hollows Foundation

Director of the Pacific Eye Institute, Dr Biu Sikivou, receives the $50,000. Photo: SUPPLIED

The FIJI Water Foundation has donated $50,000 to the Fred Hollows Foundation’s Pacific Eye Institute.

The money will go towards the purchase of a retinal camera for the Institute’s Mobile Eye Clinic, said FIJI Water CEO, Mr Rokoseru Nabalarua.

Mr. Nabalarua added that this is part of the FIJI Water Foundation’s policy of “seeking meaningful opportunities to make a difference in health care for the general public.”

Receiving the $50,000 grant for the Fred Hollows Foundation was Dr Biu Sikivou, who said that the retina camera would assist in the early detection of various sight-related conditions such as eye diseases related to diabetes.

She added that the retina camera would allow trained nurses and technicians to identify and grade diabetic retinopathy. Those that need further assessment will be referred to an ophthalmologist (eye doctor).

Andrew Bell, Executive Director of the Fred Hollows Foundation said that the Fred Hollows Foundation is honoured to be partnering with the FIJI Water Foundation and the Ministry of Health to provide eye care to rural communities.

WAF