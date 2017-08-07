Masters Champion Mike Weir joins Fiji International

Mike Weir. Photo: PGA

Another Masters Champion will tee it up at the Fiji International from 17-20 August when Canadian Mike Weir joins Fijian Vijay Singh at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

Weir and Singh share a strong history, Weir was defeated by none other than Vijay Singh in a playoff on his home turf during the 2004 Bell Canadian Open.

At the Fiji International, Weir will be motivated to perform well on the layout designed by the Fijian hero, Singh.

“I can’t wait to tee it up against Vijay on his home course; it’d be amazing to return the favour from 2004,” Weir joked.

“He’s a great player and any course he’s had a hand in re-designing is sure to be a great challenge, I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s put together.”

Weir was a dominant force on the PGA TOUR throughout the early 2000’s winning eight times on the Tour.

He also took out the World Golf Championship – American Express Championship in 2000 and was the Masters Champion in 2003.

The 47-year-old has spent most of his career on the PGA TOUR but spent time on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia in the early 90’s. He has recently been plying his trade on the European Tour and given the Fiji International is a tri-sanctioned event, he’ll be able to rub shoulders with Asian Tour stars for the first time since 2014.

“I think it’s great the Fiji International is a tri-sanctioned event, it presents a fantastic opportunity to the winner and will open a lot of doors, particularly for young players looking to establish their careers,” added Weir.

“I haven’t spent a lot of time on the Asian Tour so I’m looking forward to seeing some of those guys in action, there’s a lot of talented guys coming out of there so it’ll be really exciting.”

“Weir’s presence at the Fiji International is a major boost to the tournament’s fourth year,” said the Honorable Faiyaz Siddiq Koya, Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism.

“We wait in anticipation to welcome Mike Weir’s arrival and trust that he will enjoy our tropical weather and the warm hospitality of our Fijian people,” Siddiq Koya said.

“We now have two former Masters Champions competing in the field, it’s going to be a great spectacle of golf for the fans visiting Natadola Bay.”

Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia which oversees the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, said he couldn’t wait to see Weir in action.

“We’re very pleased to have Mike Weir competing, he’s arguably the best golfer Canada has ever produced and I look forward to watching two former Masters Champions in himself and Vijay Singh go head to head,” Kirkman said.

Mike Weir joins a stellar field which includes Vijay Singh, Phachara Khongwatmai, Jeev Milkha Singh, Ryan Fox and Brett Rumford.

