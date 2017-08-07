New Zealand’s favourite chocolate now available in Fiji .

New Zealand‐made Whittaker’s Chocolate, the country’s “most trusted brand” and a favourite among chocolate lovers, will now be widely available in Fiji. Distributed by the Motibhai Group, Whittaker’s Chocolate will be sold throughout their chain of Prouds stores, major supermarkets and selected fuel stations around the country.

Whittaker’s full range of chocolate will be available for discerning chocolate lovers in Fiji to enjoy. This includes Whittaker’s Fairtrade‐certified 5‐Roll Refined Creamy Milk Block and 72% Dark Ghana Block, and a wide range of other unique flavours and sizes.

Whittaker’s head of international markets Matt Whittaker said, “We’ve had a limited range of our chocolate in a small number of outlets in Fiji for a number of years, and we source Fijian Ginger for one of our Artisan Collection Blocks from Fijian farms. We’re delighted to now have this opportunity to build our relationship with chocolate lovers in Fiji.”

Established in New Zealand over 120‐years‐ago, Whittaker’s is a family‐owned company that has been voted New Zealand’s most trusted brand for the past six‐years‐in‐a‐row. It is run by brothers, Andrew and Brian Whittaker, and the next generation of Whittaker’s, brother and sister, Matt and Holly, also work in the business.

As a family and as a company, they are steadfastly committed to producing only chocolate of the highest quality. Whittaker’s ensures quality by controlling the whole manufacturing process – from bean to bar – from its one factory in Wellington, New Zealand.

“As well as our absolute commitment to quality, we are also constantly innovating to create new products for our loyal Whittaker’s Chocolate lovers to enjoy. In the past couple of years this has included the development of our Artisan Collection, which is something extra‐ special for people seeking a little bit of luxury,” said Mr Whittaker.

Whittaker’s is also known for its high level of engagement with Whittaker’s Chocolate lovers on social media, which enables Whittaker’s to share its passion for chocolate and stay connected with what consumers think.

“We’re proud to be an exporter of premium New Zealand produce, and to be expanding our community of Whittaker’s Chocolate lovers around the world.

“In New Zealand, our Fairtrade 5‐Roll Refined Creamy Milk is Whittaker’s top‐selling block, but we look forward to finding out which of our products is the favourite of Whittaker’s Chocolate lovers in Fiji,” said Mr Whittaker.

Sharing similar sentiments, Motibhai Group marketing manager Abraham Gomes believes the Whittaker’s brand will be well received by Fijians from all walks of life.

“We have already started receiving good feedback from customers and the exciting part is that the Whittaker’s range has chocolates to suit every taste bud,” Mr Gomes said.

Available at Prouds and selected outlets Fiji‐wide, Whittaker’s is distributed in Fiji by Motibhai Group – touching your lives with quality products.

About Whittaker’s / Company Overview

James Henry Whittaker got his taste for chocolate when he was just 14 year’s old, working in the British confectionery industry. He arrived in New Zealand in 1890 and began manufacturing confectionery from his home in Christchurch just six years later, selling his chocolate direct to his customers by horse and van. In 1913, Whittaker established a partnership with his two sons, Ronald and James. Thus, J.H. Whittaker & Sons was created, with a base in Wellington and a mission to bring the Whittaker’s’ fine confectionery to the rest of New Zealand. The business took off, prospering at a steady rate during the war years. In 1931, Woolworths Australia opened stores in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin and we were selected to supply them with a wide range of confectionery. J.H. Whittaker & Sons became a limited liability company in 1937, and the Whittaker’s still own the business: third‐generation Whittaker’s Andrew and Brian are the sole shareholders.