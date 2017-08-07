UniFiji Hosts Energy Cadet Workshop

Attendees of the Energy Cadet Workshop. Photo: SUPPLIED

The University of Fiji in collaboration with the South Pacific Physics Society hosted an Energy workshop themed “A Training Course for Energy Cadets in Energy Production Use and Its Impacts” on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Speaking at the workshop, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Prem Misir, said the world incisively embraces a huge energy crisis and the vast dependence on fossil fuels endangers environmental integrity and certainly impacts the global crisis.

“Through this workshop, The University of Fiji, played an important role empowering the workshop participants to proactively contribute to enhance the energy transition movement in Fiji. Fiji’s future lies with all its people, who in a concerted effort can work towards fashioning an equitable society vis-a-vis progressively addressing the challenges of the climate crisis,” he stated.

Coordinator of the workshop, Associate Professor, Dr. Anirudh Singh of UniFiji said that renewable energy is the solution to the problem of increased dependence to fossil fuel.

Numerous people including secondary school teachers and students attended the workshop.