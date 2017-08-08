ICSW 2017 logo launched at USP

Ms Emele Duituturaga, Executive Director of PIANGO and Professor Rajesh Chandra, USP Vice-Chancellor and President during the logo launch. Photo: USP

The Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (PIANGO), in partnership with The University of the South Pacific (USP) and CIVICUS: World Alliance for Citizen Participation have officially launched the logo for the International Civil Society Week 2017 (ICSW 2017) on 4 August 2017 at the Laucala Campus.

The event, which would be held for the first time in the Pacific region, is co-hosted by PIANGO, CIVICUS and USP from 4 to 8 December 2017 at the Laucala Campus.

ICSW 2017, which is themed “Our Planet, Our Struggles, Our Future”, is a key global gathering for civil society and other stakeholders to engage constructively in finding common solutions to global challenges.

While launching the logo, Professor Rajesh Chandra, USP Vice-Chancellor and President congratulated PIANGO for their hard work in bringing the event to the Pacific for the first time, which he added is an important achievement for civil society organisations collectively, across the Pacific.

Professor Chandra said that it is an indicative of the recognition and high regard held for the Pacific Region, and its people by civil society organisations, development agencies and partners across the globe.

The event will highlight the effects of climate change on small islands and provide an ideal forum for civil society to meet and discuss climate and social justice within the framework of Agenda 2030 and the “Leave No-one Behind” commitment central to its delivery.

While talking about Fiji’s achievement in co-chairing the Ocean Conference in June and Fiji’s presidency in COP23 in November, Professor Chandra said that the two events will give ICSW 2017 big concerns about the Pacific in terms of climate change.

The Vice-Chancellor and President said that the University is pleased to associate itself with this prestigious international conference.

“This fits into the role that the University is playing and should play. When you talk about climate change, these are the areas in which USP is playing important role in building human capacity,” Professor Chandra said.

Ms Emele Duituturaga, Executive Director of PIANGO said that USP is most befitting to host ICSW 2017.

Talking about the logo, Ms Duituturaga said that the logo makes the Pacific centre of the universe.

She highlighted the new paradigm where Pacific countries are no longer small island states but large ocean states.

She thanked Professor Chandra for the University’s support towards ICSW 2017.

ICSW which will be held from 4 – 8 December 2017 utilises a ‘partnered approach’, in which multiple organisations pool their resources to convene a diverse international group of leaders in civil society issues.