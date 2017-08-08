Tourism Fiji confirms 2018 Fijian Tourism Expo dates

The 2018 Fijian Tourism Expo (FTE) will take place from the 10th – 12th of April. This has been confirmed by Minister for Industry and Trade, Tourism and Land and Mineral Resources, Honourable Faiyaz Koya.

Honourable Minister Koya said, “We are pleased to announce the dates for next year’s event and we believe will be another great success. The Expo is Fiji’s premier international tourism event and at the same time has become an important platform for local businesses especially micro, small and medium enterprises to extend their reach and find new markets.”

The trade exhibition, which are booked with scheduled appointments for buyers, media and sellers, will also be enhanced by concurrent events showcasing products from our Fijian Made and Fijian Crafted Village, which has been an integral part of our Expo since 2014. These include authentic and quality artifacts made by registered artisans under the Fijian Made – Buy Fijian initiative.

“This year’s annual Expo saw the coming together of close to 100 exhibitors, 160 buyers from 21 countries and 17 international media in Nadi across a two-day period. We are expecting similar success for FTE 2018,” Minister Koya said.