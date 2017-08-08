Vanuatu Government reiterates support at Emalus Open Day

Aide to the Minister of Education, Dr K. Kotra, Honourable Jean Pierre Niura, Minister of Education and Mr Ruben B. Markward, USP Campus Manager. Photo: USP

The University of the South Pacific’s (USP) Emalus Campus Open Day in Vanuatu on 4 August 2017 was a worthwhile event with hundreds of students and members of the public in attendance.

Those who attended included Honourable Ham Lini Vanuaroroa, Minister for Climate Change, USP Campus Manager Reuben Makward, staff and students, visiting students and teachers, and parents and guardians.

In his keynote address, Hon. Jean Pierre Nirua, Minister for Education and Training acknowledged his invitation saying he was pleased to be present at the occasion.

He thanked the students of Emalus Campus for their efforts particularly in preparing for and staging the parade saying their shone out for the University.

“The theme for this year’s Open Day is USP – Shaping your Future. What it means is that we equip students with the knowledge, competencies, skills and attributes for life-long success.

“It also means instilling in our students all the best values of our Pacific societies. This is so that they can emulate as great ambassadors and citizens of the Pacific region to the global village we all live in,” he remarked.

This event he said, would showcase what USP can offer to all those considering joining its dynamic and multicultural intellectual community.

“The day has been designed to give you a sense of belonging to USP and also inform of the many opportunities that are available at USP. USP Open Day 2017 is open to everyone who is considering university education,’ he stated.

The Minister encouraged students and members of the public to explore all the programmes and courses offered by USP and to consult academic and administrative staff for their queries.

“Open Day is about making that very important choice for intending students. Your choice of University will shape the rest of your life. It is often said that the university years are the best years of one’s life, and, in many ways, that is very true. USP will shape your future,” he added.

Hon. Nirua advised that when at university, it is important to have friends who are as ambitious as they are, to have lecturers and professors with high expectations of their performance, and to have supportive academic mentors and administrative staff who want to see them succeed and achieve.

“Students will consider whether or not their choice of programme and of University will help them secure a good job. Like many of you I was also a student at USP.

“You can be confident that USP is a recognised university that is a major player in the region and is becoming well-known also internationally,” he added.

“We consider USP to be well-placed to provide the solid academic foundation needed for your lifelong success. With multitude of academic programmes in diverse areas, there is something for everyone at USP,” he noted.

Hon. Nirua also spoke of his intention to strengthen a closer working relationship with the Emalus Campus Advisory Committee and Campus management, adding that the Government of Vanuatu will continue to support and advocate for USP’s expanded operations in Vanuatu.

“One priority development that the Government is encouraging is the expansion of face-to-face delivery of non-law programmes here at Emalus that has received the endorsement of the USP Council in November 2016.

“I wish to urge the Campus Management and the officials of the Ministry of Education and Training with the Scholarships Office to expedite the process to have this scheme implemented fully in 2018, following Government decision to enrol more first year Degree students to non-Law programmes and courses at USP,” he noted.

This, he said, was even emphasised by Hon. Prime Minister during his Independence Speech on 30th July.

Hon Nirua also reassured Government’s commitment to enhance increased internet connectivity at Emalus Campus.

He further mentioned that Government had approved transitional funding support towards the Pacific Islands Legal Information Institute (PACLII).