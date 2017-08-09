Cabrera completes trio of Masters Champions at Fiji International

The Fiji International will boast three former Masters Champions in the field with Argentina’s Angel Cabrera confirmed for the 17 – 20 August tournament at Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

Cabrera is a two-time Major Champion, winning the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters amongst 51 Professional victories including titles on the PGA, European and Asian Tours.

He joins 2000 Masters Champion Vijay Singh and 2003 Masters Champion Mike Weir in the fourth edition of the Fiji International, tri-sanctioned for the first time by the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour and Asian Tour.

“I can’t wait to get to Fiji, I’ve heard about the amazing course there and I’m really looking forward to experiencing the famous Fijian hospitality for myself,” Cabrera said.

“I haven’t played in a European or Asian Tour event in some time, so it will be good to play alongside some of those guys again in Fiji.”

Coincidentally, Cabrera’s last win in an Asian Tour event came at the 2007 Barclays Singapore Open, one shot ahead of Vijay Singh who has re-designed the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course, to be unveiled for the first time at the 2017 Fiji International.

“Vijay is a terrific competitor and has a great mind for the game, I’m sure that will reflect in the changes he has made to his home course,” Cabrera added.

With Cabrera’s addition to the field, the Fiji International has a wealth of talent from all corners of the globe.

“We’ll be delighted to welcome Angel Cabrera to the Fiji International for the first time,” said The Honourable Faiyaz Siddiq Koya, Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism.

“We now have a Major Champion from Fiji, Canada and Argentina joining professionals from Korea, Thailand, South Africa and other parts of the world and Fiji is proud to host them at the beautiful Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.”

Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia which oversees the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, said the tri-sanctioning of the Fiji International has led to the most diverse field of professionals in the tournament’s short history.

“Angel Cabrera joining Vijay Singh and Mike Weir ensures we have some of the legends of the game at the Fiji International joining up and coming stars in world golf,” Kirkman said.

“Fiji’s famous hospitality and picturesque scenery will be on display to the world with so many different nationalities competing at Natadola Bay.”

Angel Cabrera joins a stellar field which includes Vijay Singh, Mike Weir, Phachara Khongwatmai, Jeunghun Wang, Ryan Fox and Brett Rumford.

