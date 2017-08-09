Maintenance work re-opens road for farmers

Waidamu Road in Nausori gets attention. Photo: SUPPLIED.

A major road maintenance work is underway in what was once an inaccessible road in bad weather, serving more than 40 farming families, outside Nausori town.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting CEO, Robert Sen, says that farmers, school children and residents living along Waidamu Road will soon find it easier to get to school and transport farm produce once Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) completes the work.

FHH is contracted by the Fiji Road Authority (FRA) to provide road maintenance in the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

The road will be graded, graveled and compacted with rollers to strengthen the sub-base and also reshaped.

FHH Rural East Supervisor, Iliesa Tuikenatabua, says that the 1.7 kilometre road was inaccessible in wet weather.

“The road was in a very serious condition that carriers and four-wheel drives couldn’t access the road. Residents had to walk carrying groceries, but that is going to change,” said Mr Tuikenatabua.

Blocked drains have been cleared and overgrown grass removed.

Waidamu Road serves more than 40 farming families and more than 100 residents.

Leone Vatuwaliwali, a resident farmer said, “This is a big relief for me; because of the condition of the road, I usually carry my produce right up to the main road. Our children walk everyday and this is a great relief. We are really happy and would like to thank FRA and FHH for making our lives easier.”