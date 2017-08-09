Punjas Biscuits Obtains BRC A+ Rated Certification

Food Safety and Quality Assurance staff. Photo: SUPPLIED.

By LUKE NACEI

With only two years and six months of operation, Punjas Biscuits has attained yet another mile stone achievement.

Adding on to their huge success since its establishment in December 2014, the company is amongst the few biscuits manufacturers in the Asia Pacific to be awarded the prestigious British Retail Consortium (BRC) A+ accreditation.

BRC is the leading trade association for UK retailing which develops its Global Standard for Food Safety in order to help the food industry meet legislative requirements of the EU General Product Safety Directive and the UK Food Safety Act.

The BRC’s ability to react to changing food safety concerns, meet consumers requirements and yet provide a simple, easy to flow process for manufacturers, has resulted in the standard becoming one of the most popular GFSI Standards.

If a supplier gains the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety certification, it assures the customers that they are dealing with a company that reaches high levels of competence in all critical areas.

They will know that their supplier is monitoring and continually improving their product quality, safety and legality and that they have taken every possible precaution to prevent problems should there ever be a challenge against a product.

Managing Director, Punjas Biscuit Mr Nitin Punja said the achievement is an auspicious milestone achievement for the company reaching that level of growth in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We are very proud of this achievement,” Mr Punja said.

“Like any other building process however, you must do the hard yards to place the building blocks properly along the way.

Punjas Biscuits Ltd has also passed a full Fonterra New Zealand Food Safety and Quality Audit and has been appointed as one of their approved packing sites for export markets.

On the same note Punjas Diary too has certified by Fonterra, as a result the company has been contracted to pack Anchor Milk Powder in sachets for their export customers.

Mr Punja thanked all his hardworking staffs for their commitment towards the company.

“I’d like to use this platform to publicly acknowledge the contribution our staffs have made to both these achievements. Without their attention to detail and pride in what they do we would not be aware we are today,” he said.

About Fonterra:

Fonterra has grown to be a major player in the global dairy nutrition market and active in 140 countries worldwide. A cooperative owned by 10,500 farming families in New Zealand and processing more than 22 billion litres of milk, 95 percent of which is exported.