Queens and Kings Road New Street Lighting Tender Out To Market

The newly installed streetlights in the Western. Photo: SUPPLIED.

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) currently has tenders out for the installation of new streetlights

along the Kings and Queens Road.

FRA Acting CEO Robert Sen says that currently, the FRA has an asset base of approximately

9000 lights, poles and associated infrastructure. He adds that the aim of the Fijian Government

is to extend street lighting to areas beyond the urban boundaries.

“Government has allocated funding for these projects in the 2017-18 Streetlight Improvement

Programme that will see many street light projects rolled out across the country. Three of these

tenders are the Kings Road, Queens Road and Navua Street Lighting Project.”

“The Kings Road street lighting project has 1527 new installations and this will be placed along

selected locations including schools, villages, communities and junctions between Ba and

Nausori.”

“The Queens Road street lighting project has 448 new installations and will also be placed in

selected locations similar to the Kings Road set up between Lami and Sigatoka.”

“The Navua street lighting project includes approximately 120 new installations along sections of

Naitonitoni Road including Navua Town up to the Queens Road intersection.”

Mr Sen says that the Fiji Roads Authority outsources all construction work and encourages

interested companies to contact the FRA procurement team to seek information on the many

tenders currently out to market.

A similar project for the Western Division was carried out in the 2016-17 financial year. The

Western Village Streetlight Programme extends from the Korotogo bypass to Nailaga Village in

Ba. The Cuvu Section was commissioned by the Prime Minister Honourable Voreqe Bainimarama

in February this year.

The Tenders for the Kings Road, Queens Road and Navua street lighting projects were released

to the market in June and July. The Tender for all three projects closes at 2:00pm on Thursday

10 August 2017.