Mervyn to Represent Fiji to the Pacific Youth Parliament for Water Seminar

Broderick Mervyn. Photo: SUPPLIED.



By LUKE NACEI

Broderick Mervyn, a third year student at the University of the South Pacific has been selected to represent the country to the 6th Asia Pacific Youth Parliamentarian for Water in South Korea.

Mervyn will be focusing on the theme ‘Water Affecting Youths’.

The Bachelor of Laws student said he is ready to advocate an issue that is widely affecting the nation.

“I’m indeed humbled and honored to have been selected as it will be a great opportunity for me as an emerging leader to interact with youth leaders from all walks of life,” he said.

Mervyn is also a volunteer for Scripture Union Fiji and Project Survival Pacific and also a member of the Pacific Youth against Corruption.

According to Mervyn there will be 60 participants attending the event.

“Parliamentarians will be discussing current issues on water representing their country. The themes of commission sessions will be decided by the steering committee after gathering the ideas of all participants. The issues are focused on water and accessibility of water,” he said.

“I think the main aim of being part of this event is that I want to minimize the water cuts that are occurring in our country and what measures can be done to prevent those.

“I have already prepared the country report as well as a power point presentation on Fiji and the water issues that we face.”

Mervyn is advising the youths of Fiji to be active and be the man of change.

“Just want to encourage our youths to be active, and make a change and not let others make that change for you.

Mervyn acknowledged the Ministry of Environment under the current government of South Korea and the Korea Water Forum for selecting him to be part of event.

The event will commence on August 14th till the 17th.