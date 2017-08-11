$100,000 For Rheumatic Heart Disease Children

Receiving the donation from FIJI Water CEO, Mr. Rokoseru Nabalarua (l) is Dr. Sainimere Boladuadua, Public Health Advisor, Fiji Rheumatic Heart Disease Programme. Photo: SUPPLIED

The FIJI Water Foundation donated $100,000 this week to Cure Kids in support of the Rheumatic Heart Disease Programme’s ongoing work in raising awareness, diagnosing and treating rheumatic heart disease in children in Fiji.

For the past eight years, the FIJI Water Foundation has been supporting Cure Kid’s work with the Ministry of Health’s Rheumatic Heart Disease Programme.

Accepting the donation on behalf of Cure Kids was Dr. Sainimere Boladuadua, who expressed her gratitude for “this generous donation.” Dr. Sainimere is involved in Cure Kids efforts to support the Ministry of Health’s Rheumatic

Heart Disease Programme and oxygen delivery projects.

Funds provided by the FIJI Water Foundation have helped towards providing a national online database for information relating to the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic heart disease. It has also helped fund a customized remote access mobile clinic.

“We acknowledge the excellent contribution Cure Kids is providing, working closely with the Ministry of Health, to diagnose and treat this serious disease.

We are pleased to do our part,” FIJI Water CEO, Mr. Rokoseru Nabalarua concluded.