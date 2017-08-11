Opeti Chambers Wins 2017 11th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

Opeti Chambers centre with his school mates today. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Opeti Chambers has won the 207 11th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest. He is the East Asia & Oceania Regional winner.

The nine year old is on cloud nine with his life trip to Japan to attend the global award ceremony.

“I thank the Lord for this opportunity and I thank him for giving me this talent,” he said.

Chambers’ winning entry was titled ‘Red Mojo Automobile’ and his theme behind the concept was a vehicle that had everything in it to rehabilitate communities after a natural disaster.

He drew his inspiration for his concept from the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston. So he dreamed up the ‘Red Mojo Automobile’ which has a hospital, an evacuation centre, shops to name a few; that would cater to the needs of people who may be affected by a natural disaster.

Asco Motors CEO Craig Sims said: “We are excited about Opeti’s win and showcases the imagination and creative potential of the future leaders of Fiji. Opeti’s win should serve as an encouragement for children from all over Fiji that they can also participate and win,” he said.

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is a global art competition hosted by Toyota Motor Corporation and organized by its global network of automotive distributors and dealers.

In Fiji, Asco Motors as the official distributor in Fiji has managed the contest. The contest invites children from all over the country to submit their creative drawing or artwork, in a chance to win awards and attend an awards ceremony in Japan in 2017.

The contest harnesses artistic interests in young children through imagining a car of their future. In part, it is intended to create opportunities for children throughout the world to develop their interest in cars and to inspire creativity for the future leaders of tomorrow.

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest was first introduced in 2004 and this year was the 11th year of its running. Some of the goals of the contest are to: To strengthen Toyota’s relationship with national communities and customers; to promote creativity, imagination and innovation through art and; to increase Toyota brand awareness in Fiji.

The contest was held in the following age categories: Category 1- Under 8 years old, Category 2- 8 – 11 years old, Category 3-12 – 15 years old.

In Fiji, the contest ran from 1st September 2016 to mid-February 2017.

Winners selected will now attend the World Contest Award Ceremony, which will take place at the end of August in Japan. This is a fully paid trip for Opeti and his dad Oswald Chambers.

Opeti will be travelling with his dad at the end of this month.

East Asia & Oceania Regional Winner

Opeti Chambers was announced the Winner for the Category 2 – 8 to 11 years for the East Asia and Oceania Region.

This is a milestone achievement for the country, as it is the first time a participant from Fiji has entered the global award ceremony as a winner in the region.

Fiji Art Camp

Asco Motors hosted its first Art Camp in January this year at it’s Regional Training Centre. The camp was attended by 50 children, with ages from 3 to 15years and was conducted by well-known cartoonist Tui.