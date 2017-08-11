UniFiji Launches Solar Power Project

Ambassador Ravineet Sami, the technical and students of Koroinasolo Village School during the official launch of the solar project. Photo: SUPPLIED.

The University of Fiji officially launched the solar power project for Koroinasolo Village School launched on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. The project benefits approximately 65 people that includes students and staff of the school.

The University has carried out four projects of supplying solar power in Bua, Vanualevu. The first being for Coboi Primary School, Koroinasolo Village School, staff quarters at Koroinasolo Village School and staff quarters at Coboi Primary School.

Speaking at the launch ceremony at Koroinasolo School, Solar Energy Ambassador, Mr. Ravineet Sami, and Executive Director Finance of the University of Fiji, said that there were various advantages of using solar power.

“Solar is proven technology for sustainable development across the tropics and is cost effective. Also it heavily supports Fiji’s Presidency to COP23 and the Fijian Economy,” he said.

Ambassador Sami further stated that solar supports the green growth framework of Fiji’s Energy Policy and preserves oceans and mitigates climate change impacts.

Apart from solar power, the School was also provided with stationery, computers, printers and sports gear. The project amounted to approximately $40,000.

The University of Fiji partnered with MV Solar Company, Office Supplies and Rentals, GEM IT, Ranjeet’s Construction and Joinery Works Limited, Valentines Air Fresh and Sugar Taxis for the solar project.