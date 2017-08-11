World Marks 70th Anniversary of Duty‐Free Trade

As the world marks the 70th anniversary of duty‐free this year, Fiji is not far behind with this milestone
achievement – thanks to the Motibhai Group which has been the pioneer operator at the Nadi
International Airport since 1971.
Riding on the back of 46‐years of unbroken service in the duty‐free and travel retail sector of Fiji,
Motibhai Group are the pioneers of duty‐free trade in the country.
“We have an unbroken record of 46‐years as far as the duty‐free and travel retail is concerned and
this segment of our business has literally evolved with the tourism sector and economic prosperity of
our beloved country,” Motibhai Group chairman Kirit Patel says.
“We are an integral part of the world duty‐free scene. In the intervening years we have brought
innovation and world class operations at Nadi Airport duty‐free store so much so that we have
received four coveted International Frontier Marketing Awards as follows:
Best New Outlet – 1985
Best Marketing Award – 1986
Downtown Border Retailer of the Year – 1988
Airport Retailer of the Year – 1992
“These international awards are significant recognition of our duty‐free operations,” Mr Patel adds.
“Having won numerous awards and recognitions at an international stage, I believe we have an
unbroken world record to be one of the oldest airport duty‐free operators
“More importantly we have always presented our offerings to meet the exacting requirements of
ever changing passenger mix. This has been the hallmark of our success, as passenger satisfaction is
of paramount importance.”
Mr Patel said the presence and gradual development of Nadi International Airport since it was
established in the 40’s has created opportunities for generations of travellers and business operators.
“I wish to commend the management of Airports Fiji Limited (AFL) for carrying on the good work and
keeping up with the times via its modernization project to enable world‐class shopping and travelling
experience for visitors to our shores,” Mr Patel said.
He said the company re‐branded its duty‐free operations at the airport as ‘Prouds’ in 1996 to align the
company branding together with its town/city and resort stores which were already trading as Prouds
since the sixties.
Airports Fiji Limited executive chairman Faiz Khan commended Motibhai Group on its long service to
the duty‐free and travel retail industry.
“Nadi International Airport hastransformed itself to meet the modern traveller’s needs. An important
part of our airport experience is duty‐free shopping. Our passengers have the luxury of choosing from
world renowned brands that is made available at our duty‐free outlets such as Prouds,” Mr Khan said.
“With the Nadi Airport upgrades now complete, our passengers enjoy a walk through duty‐free
shopping experience. The expansion and refurbishments mean our passengers are processed with
ease allowing them more time to spend shopping in our duty‐free outlets.”
In 1947, the visionary Irishman Dr Brendan O’Regan had the bold idea to open a shop in Shannon
Airport, in the west of Ireland, to sell duty free goodsto the US servicemen and other travellers passing
through the airport.
Seventy years on, the industry Dr O’Regan helped to create is now worth some US$64 billion, and is a
vital generator of revenues that help improve transport infrastructure, reinvigorate local economies
and generate employment – not to mention bring the world’s best brands to millions of travellers
across the world.
The global campaign to recognize this milestone event is being spearheaded by Tax Free World
Association (TFWA).
Founded in 1984, TFWA isthe world’slargest duty free and travelretail association with a membership
of more than 500 companies supplying this global market.