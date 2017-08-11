World Marks 70th Anniversary of Duty‐Free Trade

As the world marks the 70th anniversary of duty‐free this year, Fiji is not far behind with this milestone

achievement – thanks to the Motibhai Group which has been the pioneer operator at the Nadi

International Airport since 1971.

Riding on the back of 46‐years of unbroken service in the duty‐free and travel retail sector of Fiji,

Motibhai Group are the pioneers of duty‐free trade in the country.

“We have an unbroken record of 46‐years as far as the duty‐free and travel retail is concerned and

this segment of our business has literally evolved with the tourism sector and economic prosperity of

our beloved country,” Motibhai Group chairman Kirit Patel says.

“We are an integral part of the world duty‐free scene. In the intervening years we have brought

innovation and world class operations at Nadi Airport duty‐free store so much so that we have

received four coveted International Frontier Marketing Awards as follows:

Best New Outlet – 1985

 Best Marketing Award – 1986

 Downtown Border Retailer of the Year – 1988

 Airport Retailer of the Year – 1992

“These international awards are significant recognition of our duty‐free operations,” Mr Patel adds.

“Having won numerous awards and recognitions at an international stage, I believe we have an

unbroken world record to be one of the oldest airport duty‐free operators

“More importantly we have always presented our offerings to meet the exacting requirements of

ever changing passenger mix. This has been the hallmark of our success, as passenger satisfaction is

of paramount importance.”

Mr Patel said the presence and gradual development of Nadi International Airport since it was

established in the 40’s has created opportunities for generations of travellers and business operators.

“I wish to commend the management of Airports Fiji Limited (AFL) for carrying on the good work and

keeping up with the times via its modernization project to enable world‐class shopping and travelling

experience for visitors to our shores,” Mr Patel said.

He said the company re‐branded its duty‐free operations at the airport as ‘Prouds’ in 1996 to align the

company branding together with its town/city and resort stores which were already trading as Prouds

since the sixties.

Airports Fiji Limited executive chairman Faiz Khan commended Motibhai Group on its long service to

the duty‐free and travel retail industry.

“Nadi International Airport hastransformed itself to meet the modern traveller’s needs. An important

part of our airport experience is duty‐free shopping. Our passengers have the luxury of choosing from

world renowned brands that is made available at our duty‐free outlets such as Prouds,” Mr Khan said.

“With the Nadi Airport upgrades now complete, our passengers enjoy a walk through duty‐free

shopping experience. The expansion and refurbishments mean our passengers are processed with

ease allowing them more time to spend shopping in our duty‐free outlets.”

In 1947, the visionary Irishman Dr Brendan O’Regan had the bold idea to open a shop in Shannon

Airport, in the west of Ireland, to sell duty free goodsto the US servicemen and other travellers passing

through the airport.

Seventy years on, the industry Dr O’Regan helped to create is now worth some US$64 billion, and is a

vital generator of revenues that help improve transport infrastructure, reinvigorate local economies

and generate employment – not to mention bring the world’s best brands to millions of travellers

across the world.

The global campaign to recognize this milestone event is being spearheaded by Tax Free World

Association (TFWA).

Founded in 1984, TFWA isthe world’slargest duty free and travelretail association with a membership

of more than 500 companies supplying this global market.