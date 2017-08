A 36 year old man of Sonaisali, Nadi died after he was allegedly run over by a vehicle driven by a 25 year old last night.

The incident occurred at Sonaisali Road after 7pm.

The victim who was allegedly intoxicated was lying on the road when the suspect unknowingly ran over him.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post mortem is expected to be conducted as investigations continue.

POLICE MEDIA CELL