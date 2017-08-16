Home / Feature / 2018 public holidays released

2018 public holidays released

Government has approved the following 2018 public holidays through a Gazette Notice No. 79 dated Friday the 11th of August 2017:

  1. New Year’s Day – Monday, 1st January
  2. Good Friday – Friday, 30th March
  3. Easter Saturday – Saturday, 31st March
  4. Easter Monday – Monday, 2nd April
  5. National Sports and Wellness Day – Friday, 29th June
  6. Constitution Day – Friday, 7th September
  7. Fiji Day – Wednesday, 10th October
  8. Diwali – Wednesday, 7th November
  9. Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday – Monday, 19th November
  10. Christmas Day – Tuesday, 25th December
  11. Boxing Day – Wednesday, 26th December

