2018 public holidays released

Government has approved the following 2018 public holidays through a Gazette Notice No. 79 dated Friday the 11th of August 2017:
- New Year’s Day – Monday, 1st January
- Good Friday – Friday, 30th March
- Easter Saturday – Saturday, 31st March
- Easter Monday – Monday, 2nd April
- National Sports and Wellness Day – Friday, 29th June
- Constitution Day – Friday, 7th September
- Fiji Day – Wednesday, 10th October
- Diwali – Wednesday, 7th November
- Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday – Monday, 19th November
- Christmas Day – Tuesday, 25th December
- Boxing Day – Wednesday, 26th December
DEPTFO