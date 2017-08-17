Inquiry finds current association office bearers lawful

By ANA SOVA

An inquiry into the Fiji Taxi Association (FTA) has found that current officer bearers are the lawful office bearers.

Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Permanent Secretary who is also the Registrar of Industrial Associations, Salaseini Daunabuna said the inquiry was conducted independently by Resident Magistrate, Andrew See under the Industrial Associations Act.

In May this year, Daunabuna had authorized an Inquiry into Fiji Taxi Association (FTA) to ascertain whether the Association, its office bearers and officials were observing the provisions of its Constitution following a dispute over the lawful office bearers of the Association.

“The officer bearers are Azeem Khan (Acting President), Mohammed Aslam Khan (Vice President), Sammy Ali (Acting Vice President), Rishi Ram (General Secretary), Mohammed Shameem (Assistant Secretary) and Balram Naidu (Treasurer),” Daunabuna said.

She said the inquiry also found that Harish Chandra was not lawfully elected as the Interim Chairperson.

Daunabuna added that the current officer bearers hold interim positions until elections are carried out.