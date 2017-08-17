Port Denarau earns two major MIA awards

MIA Chairman Andrew Chapman (left), General Manager Port Denarau Marina Cynthia Rasch (middle), Club Marine CEO Simon McLean (Right). Photo: Port Denarau Marina.

By ANA SOVA

It was a proud moment yet again for Port Denarau Marina earning both the International Marina of the Year and the Community Support Initiative awards through Marina Industries Association (MIA) for 2017.

Port Denarau Marina was also runners up for Innovation by a Marina.

These awards were presented at the Marine17 Conference in Sydney earlier this month and Fiji was the buzz around this internationally attended event.

No stranger to the MIA Awards, Port Denarau Marina was in the spotlight bringing home the most awards and putting Fiji on the map once again, retaining its title for International Marina for four years in a row.

Port Denarau Marina General Manager, Cynthia Rasch It was gratifying to be recognized amongst their industry peers.

“The awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work put in by our team to continue to excel in customer service and to be able to give back to the community. We feel it is a reflection of the values we uphold at Port Denarau Marina,” Rasch said.

Nigel Skeggs as Board Director congratulated the team, “What a proud night it was for me, our staff, the marina and Fiji”.

“Being honoured in such a way by our industry peers really vindicates the huge amount of work and the struggles we have had, and are still going through, to get to where we are today,” Skeggs said.

He added they have shown the industry and the international yachting community that Fiji can do it just as well, if not better.

“I am proud of our team’s huge effort over the years to develop not only world class infrastructure, but best in practice services and techniques focused around minimising our impact on the environment,”

“We have a great team who go above and beyond to ensure exceptional levels of customer service and this award against such fierce competition, for the second awards in a row, is a real credit to their commitment and hard work,” Skeggs said.

“Four years as ‘Best International Marina’ is huge for us all”.

Skeggs as President Sea Mercy Fiji said to be recognised for our work with Sea Mercy is also a great honour.

“When the people of Fiji needed our help after Winston, our customers, friends and staff stepped it up and made a huge difference to many people’s lives. The results on the field were praise enough but I hope this award will assist in highlighting Sea Mercy’s fantastic ongoing work as the organisation ramps up to the next stage of our growth, expanding our assistance projects throughout the Pacific,”

“We are very proud of our strategic partnership with Sea Mercy and encourage all to find out more and get involved,” he said.

As the premier marina facility in Fiji, Port Denarau continues to raise its standards internationally, as well as add to its list new and exciting products.

The latest addition to Port Denarau Marina has been the extension of its private jetty, extension of its hardstand facility and soon to commence with the addition of check-in counters for its commercial operations.