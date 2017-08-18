Police seek public assistance regarding discovered babies

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force is once again pleading with members of the public to assist them with any information regarding the discovery of two babies in Nabua and Suva Point.

Police has released photos of items of clothing that was used to wrap the bodies of the two victims in the hope that someone may come forward with information.

The blue shorts pictured below was used to wrap the body of the baby discovered at Nabua.

The ‘bula Fiji”sulu and grey French connection t-shirt pictured below was used to wrap the body of the baby boy discovered in Suva Point.

Police is requesting anyone with any information is kindly requested to call their nearest Police station or Crime stoppers on 919.