Four men front court for alleged involvement in two separate cases of aggravated robbery and theft of motor vehicles

Four men were produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today for their alleged involvement in two separate cases of aggravated robbery and theft of motor vehicles.

The four are alleged to have robbed a 37 year old man of cash and his mobile phone at the junction of Tavakubu before fleeing in his car which was later found abandoned in Tavua.

In Tavua, the four are again alleged to have assaulted and stolen a vehicle belonging to a 30 year old man of Nadi before driving off in his vehicle heading towards Tavua town.

The two incidents are alleged to have occurred late last Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning.

The four allegedly stormed into Best West Kava in Navo, Nadi on Friday morning and stole cash, cigarettes and recharge cards before fleeing in another vehicle which was later found abandoned in Momi.

The four were arrested shortly after the alleged aggravated robbery in Nadi by a task force team.

The four are aged 39, 22, 42 and 31 years of age and have been charged with one count of aggravated robbery and theft of motor vehicle.

