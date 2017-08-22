Committee helps community

Pictured at Novotel Hotel,Nadi are some of the recipients of assistance given out by the Nadi Bula Festival Committee last week Friday. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

It was a happy occasion for some members of the Nadi community on 18th August as the Nadi Bula Festival Committee provided them with much needed assistance.

As part of their post festival charity work, the Committee assisted five families whose homes had been destroyed by fire, an elderly lady whose legs had been amputated, a year eight student who solely looks after her grandmother suffering from stroke, the Nadi Hospital and Border Police office at Nadi Airport.

Titilia Vuataki, a Trustee of the Committee said they had provided the assistance through the money that had been raised by the queen contestants of this year’s festival, totaling at $18,000.

“Today there was about 15 recipients. There are a lot of requests that we receive in the office but we’ve picked out those that we know are desperately in need,” Vuataki said.

Merewai Borivosa of Koroyaca Village in Sabeto was assisted with an electric sewing machine to help her generate income.

The 61 year old whose legs had been amputated for 14 years now said she was very grateful.

“I didn’t think the assistance would be this huge. I can’t walk around but I crawl around the house helping out with some home chores but I can’t really go out to do some work to get income so with this I can just sit at home and sew and sell to get earn some money,” Merewai said.

Sera Vosailagi of Narokorokoyawa Village in Sabeto has been alone with her 65 year old grandmother since 2015 after her own mother had passed away after suffering from an illness and her elder sister had moved to Suva.

It’s unimaginable for an 14 year old to be looking after her grandmother but what’s more unimaginable is that she solely takes care of her grandmother who is suffering from stoke.

The year eight student of Sabeto District School said they live on the assistance provided by the Social Welfare.

“Sometimes we don’t have any food to eat and we run out of laundry detergents to wash our clothes,”

“Today we’ve been assisted with my grandmother’s diapers, blanket, carpet and some money to buy some groceries. I’m very thankful for it,” Sera said.