Marina extension soon

Presentation of the Clean Marina flag to Port Denarau Marina in Fiji: (l-r) Cynthia Rasch, Nigel Skeggs, Hon. Min Semi Koroilevesau and Vive Daunivesi. Photo: PORT DENARAU MARINA.

By ANA SOVA

The extension of the Port Denarau Marina passenger terminal is expected to commence soon.

This was revealed by the Marina’s newly appointed General Manager, Cynthia Rasch.

“The passenger terminal extension represents yet another step in building a world–class tourism and transportation system and compliments the fully occupied commercial jetty,” Ms. Rasch said.

Meanwhile, she said the terminal will have a tensile canopy design which is unique and has been inspired by the theme of rigging and sails of large sailing yachts.

“There will be a provision of open, lockable booths for check in located on the newly reclaimed land outside of the existing passenger terminal in Port Denarau,” Ms. Rasch said.

She adds due to the strong demand Port Denarau will started a dredging operation in July.

“The marina has extended its private jetty to accommodate additional 5 x 70m berths, the dredging is around the private jetty to accommodate the additional vessels,” Ms. Rasch said.

She said it was great to see the marina industry bounce back after last year’s tropical cyclone Winston.

“This has been a real vote of confidence in Fiji’s stunning cruising grounds and world class facilities”.

She said in line with the extension of the super yacht jetty completed early this year and increase in commercial berthing to its full capacity, there has been the need for additional yachting development in the form of hardstanding facilities.

“ At the moment, the yard facilities are seriously constrained by a lack of hardstanding capacity and for this reason Port Denarau Marina is investing into sealing the current boatyard area and converting this to a second hardstand area,” “Works should be completed by July,” Ms. Rasch said.

She said with increase in commercial operations in the marina, they have been unable to accommodate all commercial operators to have a check-in booth.

“That will change come September 2017 as we are in the process to extend our Passenger Terminal,” Ms. Rasch said.

Fiji’s yachting season got off to an early start with yachts arriving in April and since then she said the marina has been filing up fast.

“May is setting a new record with the number of superyachts arriving at the marina. We have so far seen 15 super yachts come through the marina, many first timers to our shores,” Ms. Rasch said.

She adds with strong levels of enquiry from yachts already in the Pacific, this season looks like it will be the busiest on record.

“We are hopeful to see at least 700 vessels visiting; these high numbers were last recorded in 2014”. Ms. Rasch said the superyacht charter scene has been a strong performer with five charters taking place so far. “Quite a few serious charter yachts are now basing themselves in Fiji for the entire season (May to November),” she said.

In May, Ms Rasch said Port Denarau Marina was the first marina in Fiji to be awarded International Level 3 Clean Marina and an International Fish Friendly Marina accreditation through International Clean Marina Program.

“The IMA Award finalist have been released and Port Denarau Marina is the only finalist in International Marina, retaining our title from 2015-2016,” she said.

Port Denarau Fiji, along with Jumeirah Beach Hotel Resort Ma- rina and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were both awarded the ‘Marina Fish Friendly Marina Level 3 accreditation, making it a first for the South Pacific.