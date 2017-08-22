Solar eclipse 2017: Millions watch once-in-a-lifetime spectacle

Red prominences coming off the sun are seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience in Madras, Oregon. GETTY IMAGES.

Millions of Americans armed with protective glasses have marvelled at the first total solar eclipse to unfold from coast to coast in the US in nearly a century.

Day turned to night for two minutes during the eclipse, visible in a 70-mile-wide (113-km-wide), 2,500-mile-long (4,000-km-long) zone in the US, drawing one of the largest audiences in human history.

The last time such a spectacle unfolded from the Pacific to the Atlantic coast was in 1918. The last total eclipse seen anywhere in the United States took place in 1979.

THE TELEGRAPH