Fiji named hottest destination in 2017

Photo: TOURISM FIJI

Fiji scooped up a top award at the 29th Annual Virtuoso Travel Week conference, being named the Hottest Destination for 2017.

This was announced by International luxury travel network Virtuoso®.

The award recognises Fiji as the destination with the highest year over year growth within the Virtuoso Network.

Tourism Fiji received the award on August 13th, 2017 at The Bellagio Resort in Las Vegas.

The accolade is a true honor, given that only a very small fraction of the network’s 1,700 partners were recognized at Virtuoso Travel Week.

“We are thrilled to accept the award for Hottest Destination of the Year from Virtuoso, and see this as a testament to the hard work we have dedicated to the North American market over the past several years,” said Ruth Daly, Regional Manager of North America for Tourism Fiji.

“We’re anticipating much more success in the market as Fiji continues to build new resorts and create offerings to accommodate the record-breaking number of guests visiting the islands from the North America.”

“Fiji Airways is delighted that an organization as prestigious as Virtuoso would recognize Fiji with this award,” stated Stroebel Bekker, Regional General Manager for North America, Fiji Airways.

“In the past year, Fiji Airways has shown its commitment to growing the North American market by adding year-round service from San Francisco to Fiji, in addition to our existing daily non-stop service from Los Angeles and 3-time weekly service from Honolulu, making the destination ever more accessible to more American travelers.”

Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji will continue to work together to offer guests the best South Pacific vacation experience.

TOURISM FIJI