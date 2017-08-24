Deteriorated Nadogo road ripped and re-sealed

Fulton Hogan Hiways rehabilitates Nadogo Road. Photo: SUPPLIED

Deteriorated road seal on the Nadogo stretch, serving over 1000 residents in the Macuata Province, has been removed and replaced with new a seal.

Nadogo is about an hour by car from Labasa Town through the Wainikoro Road.

The road work was carried out by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH), a company contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to improve road access across the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

FHH Stabilizing and Construction Crew Supervisor in the North, George Hughes, says that the roadwork covered 550 metres. In addition, the crew also repaired 10 driveways.

“The Nadogo road work was 550 metres and 6 metres wide. Since the sealed surface had deteriorated badly we had to rip the whole surface off,” said Mr Hughes.

“We cut the road into shape and overlaid it with 1,800 cubes of base-coarse at a depth ranging from 300 millimetres to 200 millimetres in other areas. The road was then stabilised, graded, compacted and finally chip-sealed.”

Mr Hughes said that at least 10 driveways, belonging to the Nadogo Central College, Nadogo Health Centre, Nadogo Police Post, Nadogo Fisheries Office and the Nadogo Vocational College were cleared and rebuilt.

Nadogo Central College is one of the biggest secondary schools outside of Labasa Town with close to 600 students.

The completed road and driveway work will spare students walking on a muddy road when they return for their third and final term of school at the end of this month, Mr Hughes concluded.