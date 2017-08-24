Early sales fantastic for Whittaker’s choc

From L-R: Director of JA Marketing Services, Allan Mathews, Whittaker’s Head of International Markets, Matt Whittaker and Prouds Director, Tajesh Patel pictured at Prouds Downtown Nadi on Wednesday. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

The early sales report for New Zealand’s Whittaker’s chocolates in Fiji has been fantastic.

The New Zealand premium chocolate is available in Prouds stores nationwide.

Whittaker’s Head of International Markets, Matt Whittaker said the sales were better than expected and future forecasting was very strong.

Mr. Whittaker is on a two-day market familiarization trip in the country.

He said they’ve been trading with Fiji for about four years now and have been looking for a good partner in the market.

Mr. Whittaker adds they were finally able to strike up a partnership with the Motibhai Group through Allan Mathew’s hard work, Director of JA Marketing Services.

“We’re already on track but quadrupling ourselves in the first year, we are very excited,” He said.

Prouds Director, Tajesh Patel said it was exciting for them to have another premium brand in their store.

“There are good times ahead, results have been very strong and we’ve got a lot of promotions coming up,” Mr. Patel said.

Mr. Mathew’s said they’ve got a lot of activity taking place in the next three months for Diwali, Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

“We’ve got a lot of plans in place. Everyone is very keen about it, to join Whittaker’s chocolate in Fiji. We are doing a lot of sampling through the Prouds stores. The main thing is to get consumers to try the product,” he said.