20-year old road gets first upgrade

Naitalasese Road gets a facelift. Photo: SUPPLIED

Tailevu villagers living around Naitalasese have welcomed the upgrade of their unsealed road, 20 years since it was built.

The roadwork is carried out by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH), a company contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to improve road access across the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting Chief Executive Officer, Robert Sen, says that many more roads will continue to receive attention in the 2017 – 2018 financial year that will improve the level of service for communities traveling on these roads.

Naitalasese is about three kilometres from Nausori Town.

FHH Rewa Depot Supervisor, Suliasi Lesianavanua, says the work involves upgrading 3.5 kilometres, the full length of Naitalasese Road, which includes the removal of high shoulders and opening blocked outlets. In addition, the existing surface will be prepared for the supply and spread of gavel, and the final stage of grading and compaction.

According to villager and farmer Uraia Racule, the road had, at times, become inaccessible for vehicles.

“I’m glad to see Fulton Hogan Hiways upgrading the road, which had not been upgraded since it was built 20 years ago,” Mr Racule said.

“When there is a heavy downpour the road would be very slippery and sometimes would flood and students miss school. Now carrier drivers can pick and drop us at our homes despite the bad weather.”

Around 200 people, who live around the area including Naitalasese Village, will benefit from this road maintenance project.