Five police officers to depart for UN Mission

Five more police officers will depart our shores for mission duties under United Nations Mission in Darfur(UNAMID) this week.

The team consists of Woman Sergeant (W/Sgt) Siteri Kula, W/SgtAdiSaloteLalabalavu, Woman Police Constable (WPC) RosilynLata, Police Constable ManasaRamasirai and team leader Woman Inspector (W/IP) Mariana Bolatolu.

The five presented their i-tatau to the Acting Commissioner of Police IsikeliLigairi yesterday whereby he gave a reminderabout the expectations placed on officers during their time of deployment.

“First and foremost you are representatives of the Government of Fiji and therefore you have a responsibility to your country”.

“The Fijian Government has been promoting our country as the hub of the Pacific so just like any other person who represents Fiji internationally you must maintain and protect our reputation globally”.

The Acting Commissioner also issued a warning regarding discipline.

“There is a tendency to disregard discipline that apply to you here just because you are serving in a foreign country”.

“Let me remind you that the rules that govern your work here will still apply and if there are any disciplinary issues you will have to face the consequences and could lose this opportunity that many other officers are after”.

Team leader W/IP Bolatolu said she is looking forward to life in the mission area.

“Being able to lead this team is a great honour and while it will be challenging as mothers to be away from our families, this is the life of service we swore an oath to uphold be it here at home or around the world”

The contingent of four women also means the Fiji Police Force has been able to consistently maintain the quota of women officers under the United Nations mandate.

The Fiji Police Force currently has 39 officers on deployment under UNMISS, UNAMID, RAMSI, MFO (Sinai), UNDOF (Golan Heights), UNFIL (Lebanon), UNAMI (Iraq).

Two women officers are also seconded to the United Nations and are holding senior posts.

POLICE MEDIA CELL