Intermittent Supply Solved For Draubuta Residents

District Representative for the Tikina of Tokatoka, 70-year-old Rusiate Korovusere, Senior, enjoying the improved water supply at Draubuta Village, with (left to right)) 12-year-old Rusiate Korovusere Junior, 7-year-old Pasepa Turanikeli, 12-year old Maria Korovuse and 8-year-old Selai Turanikeli. Photo: WAF

Villages in the Tokatoka Tikina, Tailevu Province, have had their intermittent water supply issues addressed by the infrastructure repairs being carried out by the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF).

The most recent village to benefit from the repairs is Draubuta, where village residents and Tokatoka Tikina District Representative, Mr Rusiate Korovusere, 70, said that the 80 families living in Draubuta Village now had a reliable, steady supply of clean water.

“I think the Water Authority of Fiji is doing a tremendous job in the district of Tokatoka, the response is very good and they have come out to help the people of the Tikina of Tokatoka with all our villages now getting water, even to the houses on piles, so that is a tremendous job by the Water Authority of Fiji,” said Mr Korovusere.

In the past, like most of the village residents, Mr Korovusere would save water in buckets and one-litre bottles as a standby for when water would not flow from his taps.

Mr Korovusere thanked WAF for responding to his request for help, saying that the villages of Vuci, Vanua Levu and Lomainasau were amongst those that have had their problems with an intermittent water supply solved.

WAF Chief Executive Officer, Mr Opetaia Ravai, said WAF crew members are currently conducting verification works in the Rewa Delta in a bid to eliminate the intermittent water supply in the area.

“My team are currently digging out buried valves, as well as re-digging the whole reticulation system and connections, and cleaning service pipe connections into the various households. So far, this has improved water supply to many people living in the Rewa Delta. The works include the installation of “washouts” to allow the flushing out of water mains to keep them clean and the water flowing efficiently,” said Mr Ravai.

“Most of the villages that we have attended have received improvements to their water supply. They have thanked my team on the ground, saying that for the past ten years they have been living silently with inconsistent supply. This is now a thing of the past, they now have access to clean and safe drinking water, which is consistent,” said Mr Ravai.

Mr Ravai said the works in the area began in April and are expected to be completed by October, this year.

WAF